What Are You Drinking, over at the New York Times, responded with 3 oz of tequila, 4 oz of grapefruit juice, and a splash of soda water mixed right in front of my eyes by Brooklyn bartender Rosie Schaap.





It’s a beautiful piece of interactive work, and likely my doom over this long weekend. Have a great holiday, everyone. (And learn how to design your own perfect cocktail here.)

Try the site.MW