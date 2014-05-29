Furniture Made Of Coffee Grounds And Salt

The line between sculptural and functional design is thin enough to see through, so it should come as no surprise that Samuel Amoia, an interior designer, and Fernando Mastrangelo, a sculptor, would be able to merge their two worlds into one new line of furniture (the new studio’s name, AMMA, blends the partners’ last names). Premiered last week in New York, the studio’s furniture line is at once practical and unconventional.





The first pieces to be shown off were cylindrical and free-form end tables–fairly minimalist, you may think. But AMMA decided to use unexpected materials to elevate these simple shapes into something that looks far more compelling. AMMA’s tables are coated with a veneer of sand and used coffee grounds (from Illy, the Italian roaster) or rock salt (in a few different colors) to achieve a textured, crystalline look. They use an epoxy technique to attach the materials to a (typically wooden) mold. Visually, however, the furniture looks like geodes!

In an interview with PSFK, Amoia says that he noticed Mastrangelo’s use of organic materials before they ever teamed up, and so it was natural that those enticing materials would find their way into this furniture line. Check out more about AMMA’s work on their site.

[via PSFK]DN