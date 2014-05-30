A Mesmerizing Light Sculpture Modeled After Schools Of Fish

If you’re at Heathrow airport and you’re keen on a decadent $200 lunch at Caviar House & Prunier, you now have more to look at than the perfectly toasted blinis. The restaurant commissioned Cinimod Studio to create this terrific sculpture, Emergence , whose glowing LEDs spiral 43 feet up towards the ceiling.

It choreographs 350,000 LEDs to dance with the simulated physics of a school of fish swimming in the ocean. Exactly what that looks like varies by the second. Sometimes the lights appear to flock in a swooping blur. At other times, you can almost distinguish individual fish swirling lazily inside the lights.

See more here.

[Hat tip: Creative Applications]MW