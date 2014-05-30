A Mesmerizing Light Sculpture Modeled After Schools Of Fish

If you’re at Heathrow airport and you’re keen on a decadent $200 lunch at Caviar House & Prunier, you now have more to look at than the perfectly toasted blinis. The restaurant commissioned Cinimod Studio to create this terrific sculpture, Emergence, whose glowing LEDs spiral 43 feet up towards the ceiling.
It choreographs 350,000 LEDs to dance with the simulated physics of a school of fish swimming in the ocean. Exactly what that looks like varies by the second. Sometimes the lights appear to flock in a swooping blur. At other times, you can almost distinguish individual fish swirling lazily inside the lights.
[Hat tip: Creative Applications]MW