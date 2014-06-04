A Mirror Framed With Surplus Birkin Bags And More Upcycled Hermes Treasures

“Recycling” might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear Hermes. But the French fashion house’s latest project, Petit h, is all about recycling. It’s a pop-up boutique filled with treasures fashioned from discarded materials from Hermes’s salons–you might find a mirror framed with surplus leather straps, a baby elephant sculpture fashioned from scraps of calfskin, or discontinued silk fabrics turned into the sails of petit bateaus.

The newest Petit h pop-up boutique, which opens its doors in Los Angeles on June 13th, will be filled with more than 4,000 upcycled gems. Petit h is the passion project of Pascale Mussard, a sixth-generation member of the Hermes family, who employs artists and craftsmen to spin discarded scraps and byproducts from their salons into beautiful, one-of-a-kind items. Mussard’s access to a trove of rare, vintage Hermes goods, combined with her thriftiness and creative eye for design, led her to pitch the idea for a boutique of recycled treasure to her family four years ago. (The first concept shop opened in Paris, in 2010.)





Upcycling, as the fashion industry likes to call it, turns rags into riches with inventive design. And it’s not just about filling the world with more knickknacks–it’s about reducing the textile waste that accumulates in the garment industry.

“I am always shocked when you throw away something–it makes me more than sad,” Mussard said in an interview with the Telegraph. “I cannot imagine that you would not try and save something by giving it another use. So I thought I would see what I could do with these leftovers.”CD