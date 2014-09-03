Exclusive Infographic: The Great Wheel Of Food Mashups

If you want to make your culinary creation go viral, make it a hybrid. Just ask Dominique Ansel, whose trademarked donut-croissant mashup inspired Cronut-crazed customers (and scalpers) to line up outside his bakery at 5 a.m. for an entire summer. When Waffles Cafe in Chicago began selling the “wonut,” a waffle-donut combo, sales skyrocketed. And it’s not just sweet concoctions: Taco Bell considers its Doritos Locos Taco to be its most successful product, netting the company more than $1 billion since its 2012 launch.