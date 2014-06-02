The Key Design Features Of Apple’s New OS X

Today, on stage at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference conference in San Francisco, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi unveiled the latest iteration of the Apple desktop operating system, Yosemite. Yosemite continues Apple’s evolution toward marrying the functionality of the desktop operating system, OS X, and the company’s mobile operating system, iOS–but without actually merging the two into a single system. Here’s how Yosemite compares with its predecessor OS X Mavericks, released last summer.

OS X Yosemite

That’s how Federighi described Yosemite’s refreshed look. Yosemite is the slick, translucent sibling to OSX Maverick’s muted appearance.

OS X Yosemite

OS X Mavericks

For the first time in Apple’s history, OS X has a new font. Apple didn’t officially announce the name of the new font but it bears a very close resemblance to what’s used in iOS 7–Helvetica Neue.









Notification Center steps into the realm of the daily planner with a “today view” and the addition of customizable (and third-party) widgets. The biggest difference from Mavericks? More columns, customization, and information (you can add things like the calculator, ESPN SportsCenter, and so on).

OS X Yosemite

OS X Mavericks

Spotlight is now more than just a local search tool. Unlike in Mavericks, where users could only search for items on their computer, the new iteration allows users to search apps, points of interest (Wikipedia entries and maps), songs (local library and iTunes), movies (for streaming and in theaters), and more.