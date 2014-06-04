D-Day Then And Now: Historic WWII Locations, 70 Years Later

Over at the Guardian , award-winning Getty Images photographer Peter Macdiarmid lets us peel back layers of history with a haunting then-and-now photo series of D-Day. Its 70th anniversary is upon us: On June 6, 1944, in what would become the largest seaborne military invasion in history, 160,000 Allied troops stormed a 50-mile stretch of coastline in Normandy, France, to fight Nazi Germany.





Macdiarmid collected archival photographs of the D-Day landings and seamlessly spliced them with photos of their locations today–unrecognizably peaceful. An interactive feature lets you slide your mouse over the images and fade from present to past. You can see how humdrum suburban high streets once stored piles of ammunition, how a tranquil English harbor in Weymouth was overrun with soldiers preparing for Operation Overlord, and how German prisoners were held hostage on a beach now deserted but for seashells. It’s a moving visualization of the passage of time and the stories that our physical environments slowly absorb.

[via the Guardian]CD