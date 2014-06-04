The Best Small Houses Of The Year

Ready for some home design porn? The American Institute of Architects has just announced the winners of its 2014 Small Projects Award , a prize recognizing some of the country’s best design and construction on a small scale. This year’s crop of winners features a handful of stunning residential designs that will make you want to pack up and move immediately.





The Small Projects Award recognizes a broad range of architectural work falling into a few different categories, including projects with construction costs of up to $1.5 million and designs that fit within 5,000 square feet. This year, the AIA commended five beautiful houses that that make the most out of small spaces and modest budgets, catering to clients’ needs while creating homes that blend seamlessly into their natural environment.

Check them out in the slide show above.SF