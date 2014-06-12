3 Ways To Keep Second Screens Secondary

The verdict is in: people love to poke at their phones and tablets while watching TV . Which might be fine for that DVR-friendly medium. But what about movies in the theater, or live TV that doesn’t accommodate your tendency to pause or divide your attention? Many have tried and failed to create a “second screen” user experience that meaningfully integrates with the main event without getting in the way.

But it is possible, says Andrew DeVigal, an ex-New York Times multimedia editor who recently launched Harvis, a mobile web app whose “heads up” UX lets audiences engage with a movie, presentation, or event in lightweight but powerful ways. Here are three things that he and his team (which includes co-founder Laura Lo Forti and developer Ivar Vong) learned while designing it.

1. Create a core “no-look” gesture.

Harvis is an audience-participation app that lets viewers register opinions on what they’re watching, and then aggregates those opinions into meaningful data visualizations that can drive discussions or analysis later. But if a viewer has to take her eyes off the main screen, even for a second, she may miss something important. DeVigal considered displaying simple buttons on the smartphone screen, but nixed the idea because he didn’t want to force users to “check down on their screen to confirm that they are hitting the right targets on their device.”





Instead, he designed an ingenious full-screen swiping gesture. Swiping your thumb from anywhere on the screen registers as an interaction, so there’s no need to glance down since there’s no way to “miss” it. “The design of the swipes was critical,” DeVigal tells Co.Design. “We wanted it to be purposeful and intentional and not record gestures that were mistakes by the user. It’s not the same as swiping through your email, for example. You actually have to swipe a certain distant for it to be successfully registered.” Finding that subtle sweet spot of interaction–coarse enough to perform blind, but directed enough to be meaningful–is the first key to protecting a “heads up” experience.

2. Limit your gesture to two inputs.