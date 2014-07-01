How Leap Motion is Disrupting Categories Beyond The PC

Just as art imitates life, interface design is defined by its hardware. Over the last three decades, flat interfaces like the mouse and touch screen have dominated computers and mobile platforms. The exponential rise of computing power means that now you can carry a supercomputer tied into the world’s knowledge in your pocket, but the tools have remained basically the same for 30 years.

Recently, however, motion-control technologies like the Leap Motion Controller have emerged to take human-computer interaction into the third dimension. The device is a small USB peripheral that can track your hands and fingers with sub-millimeter accuracy and near-zero latency. The Leap Motion Controller is an augmentation to your mouse and keyboard, allowing you to interact with your computer in more natural and intuitive ways.

The device launched in 2013 and has opened up a new range of possibilities for professionals and creatives in industries ranging from game development and robotics to music and medicine, moving far beyond apps designed solely for the PC.

Here are five ways that Leap Motion’s technology can drive innovation and advance new approaches to connect with the digital world:

1. Puts power into the hands of developers

Leap Motion’s developer community has utilized the device to control just about everything you can imagine: two-ton space rovers, flying drones, robotic arms, home lighting, medical imaging technologies and live musical performances, for example. These integrations are powered by Leap Motion’s API, which is currently available in six programming languages on a variety of platforms, with plans to expand.

With Leap Motion, the technology is only one piece of the equation. We want to foster a strong developer community, promote creative thinking, and drive new experiences on the platform. Our third-party developers have the power to determine the best ways to explore and manipulate the data that a Leap Motion Controller can capture, and dream up new ways to take advantage of it.