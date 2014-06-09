30 Weeks: An Experimental New Design School, Backed By Google

Following Apple’s success, many companies are finally starting to recognize the crucial role design plays in building a desirable (and profitable) product. Yet very few companies are actually founded and led by designers. Here to change that is 30 Weeks , a new program by a powerhouse team of New York design schools–Parsons, Pratt, School of Visual Arts, and The Cooper Union–in collaboration with the education company Hyper Island and Google.

“I don’t see it as a disruption of the education system as much as helping the education system, giving them a different way of producing their graduates,” Robert Wong, head of Google Creative Labs, tells us. “It’s an open source thing. It’s more of an experiment that all schools can riff off and build on. It’s almost giving all the schools a petri dish to develop [a new approach].”

30 Weeks is kind of like a cross between a traditional school and a startup incubator. “The design schools and Google said, ‘if we pool all of our knowledge and access, we can create something greater than we could alone,’” explains Founder-in-Residence Vivian Rosenthal, a designer-founder herself, of the augmented reality photography app Snaps.

The 30-week program will operate out of a coworking space in Dumbo, Brooklyn. Twenty students will be invited to participate. The only requirements are that they’re designers 18 or older and have an idea for a product.





The “curriculum”–though Program Director Sveinung Skaalnes hates that word–was designed by Hyper Island with input from the aforementioned New York design schools, which serve as advisers. The program will take students through a series of crash courses in business, engineering, and product design, while a prestigious collection of designers, engineers, CEOs, and venture capitalists make appearances along the way to offer lessons they’ve learned in the field.

“This is the real world in some ways. It’s not meant to be siloed, going to some beautiful green campus where you’re remote from the real world,” Rosenthal says. “The designers focus on their product from day one. They ideate, validate, iterate. They’re constantly pitching to different audiences, investors, others in the design-tech industry, and the various people involved with 30 Weeks.”