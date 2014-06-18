Two Designers’ Quest To Create The Magazine “The Beautiful Game” Deserves

Is Eight by Eight “the magazine the beautiful game deserves,” as veteran designers Robert Priest and Grace Lee describe their soccer-themed quarterly? The designers are savvy enough to know that they couldn’t create just another snazzy print publication–even one laser-focused on soccer–and expect everything to go swimmingly. The duo’s design company Priest+Grace has received numerous awards and were critical to Newsweek’s recent re-entry into print. They’ve also worked with Esquire, GQ, ESPN, and Bloomberg. Eight by Eight–named after a soccer goal, eight feet tall by eight yards wide–debuted in late 2013.

They knew their third issue would have to be killer–it would showcase the World Cup, essentially the most popular sporting event in the world, and they’d have to compete with top talent at established publications to prove their mettle. What could they do that no one else could do better?

“I’d seen an old painting that was very similar,” Priest says. “This wall of dark masks. This felt like a nice opportunity to display a team that’s aging and not particularly spirited.”

The design is, in a word, provocative. In that it trades in highly controlled excitement, it’s a stylish blend of Businessweek and ESPN The Magazine–it has the playful layouts and typographic experiments of the former, and the big, bold art of the latter. Key to the design are the illustrations. Eight by Eight makes no bones about leaping into a more agitated and variable design aesthetic. Priest and Lee portray some of soccer’s biggest personalities and story lines through sprawling and intricate illustrations that amp up the text. Text columns vary in width and number, and a slightly pop feel–with geometric sidebars and marginalia, and colorized text blurbs–defines what amounts to a vigorously calculated restlessness. Priest and Lee also experiment with typography, which often varies from one feature to the next.

It’s refreshing to see Priest and Lee frequently opt for comics-inspired renderings rather than for photography. “We consider them like New Yorker cartoons,” Priest says. “They can be satire on the game–a reflection of life. And we can make a point with an illustration that can’t be made when a person is being photographed.” Some illustrations eat up the entire page, as do strikingly dramatic headshots, but other times there are empty spaces to ease the flow of reading.

Why this tactic? “We had to anticipate what everyone else was going to do,” Priest tells Co.Design, adding that ideas they thought were original were appearing in other publications. “So it’s a question of doing them better,” Priest says. “We think the illustrations can do that.”

Priest wants Eight by Eight to recreate the experience of being at a game. “The energy of a comic book illustration, if beautifully done, can tell a story even better than a photo,” he says. “We want it to feel like a constant barrage of fun information, with highs and lows and good pacing, just like a game.”

This is best embodied in the depiction of the 1982 semifinal between France and West Germany, the first game in the World Cup to go to penalty kicks to decide the winner. It’s told as a comic strip, though the turns the traditionally boxy panels are rejiggered with jagged lines that move the scenes along visually. This technique does bring the game to life in way that’s wonderfully immediate: “Injustice bleeds like a wound,” the story goes, right before it settles on an image of a 10-year-old in Marseille, head hung while sitting on some backstreet stairs, next to a soccer ball, vowing that France’s glory would come.





England’s first match in the tournament comes in one of Brazil’s most remote and Amazonian locations, Manaus. Location provided the inspiration as players are seen traversing the rainforest: “You imagine the team stepping out of the hotel and into the jungle with Piranhas and snakes around them,” Priest says. “When that opportunity is there, you have to jump on it.”

How did they tackle the World Cup issue itself?