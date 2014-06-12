Sprawl Is Ruining Memorial Design

Memorial designers have long relied on a standard formula: Go vertical, and slap an inscription on it. But Maya Lin’s beautifully minimalist Vietnam Veterans Memorial, completed in 1982, ushered in a new era of horizontal memorials that are places as much as they are monuments.

Wall Street Journal critic Catesby Leigh argues that we’ve lost something in the process. “Historically, memorials have communicated their significance through a combination of mass, verticality and symbolism: the qualities we think of as monumental,” he wrote last week. “When you lose monumentality’s conceptual and spatial compactness, you’re apt to wind up with a poorly resolved memorial.” Plus, all that acreage is pricey.

His recommendation: “We need to focus once again on memorials as monuments–symbolically resonant forms–and not places.” In short, dump educational experiences and return to abstract symbolism. While horizontal memorials let designers shape how the public experiences its cultural past, Leigh points out that these strung-together public “rooms” can lack visual power. That said, Leigh’s version of history breezes past non-Western examples of horizontal monuments. From a vast army of terra cotta soldiers in China to the Native American mounds that dot the Midwest, other cultures have found resonance in sacred spaces that “sprawl” with abandon.

Yet the bigger question remains: How should we pay respect to our past? As communities grapple with tragedies, from school shootings to terrorist attacks, it’s time to re-open the debate. Decide for yourself by taking a look at these examples.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial (1982)

This V-shaped, 200-foot-long memorial is the exception to Leigh’s rule. Visitors gradually descend along black-granite panels bearing the names of 57,692 soldiers. It is at the point of the “V” where the walls are highest–and that, Leigh says, “provides the focus and resolution essential to the wall’s power, both qualities typically lacking in sprawling memorials.”

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial (1997)