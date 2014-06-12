Vessyl Is A Cup That Knows What You’re Drinking

We have piles of fitness and health trackers in our lives. Fitbits . Nike+ Fuelbands . Jawbone Ups . They’re all pretty good at measuring the calories we’ve burned and the hours we’ve slept, but they miss a huge chunk of the health equation: what we’ve consumed.

Vessyl–$199, but $99 on introductory pre-order today–is the first step in filling that gap. It’s an electronic cup that can identify the precise amount of virtually any liquid poured inside, which allows it to monitor hydration, calories consumed, and even protein intake with incredible specificity.

Designed by Yves Behar’s Fuseproject, Vessyl shares hints of the same minimalist but slightly faceted aesthetic you might equate with their Jawbone headsets or Jambox. But it’s also recognizably influenced from the Nike+ Fuelband–when you tilt the cup, a built-in LED display brings the stark cup to life, highlighting a single line that estimates your current level of hydration while including numbers (say, calories consumed) and what you’re drinking (“soda” or “wine”) to supplement the visualization.

“We wanted the feedback to be really really quick,” CEO Justin Lee tells Co.Design, “because we want to make sure we empower consumers to make healthier choices in real time.” So Vessyl understands that you drank 20 ounces of Red Bull or half a can of Miller Light, and displays that information right on the outside of the cup. (In a perfect world, you adjust your exercise intake accordingly.)

“While there’s the mobile app, and that provides information with respect to how I am doing today, phones are typically in our pockets. We wanted to make sure there was something right in front of you,” Lee says.





That display is also customizable. In addition to calories, you can track, say, caffeine–and make sure you’re not ODing in the morning, but instead are optimizing your intake throughout the day for maximum sharpness.

“We designed the Vessyl to be about what’s important to you, and that changes,” Lee said. “For some people, that’s losing weight, so they might want to be mindful of calories. For me, I’m lifting weights, so I’m mindful of the protein in my beverages.”