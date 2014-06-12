The 7 Video Games You Shouldn’t Miss At E3

This week is E3–the Electronic Entertainment Expo–where all of the biggest and smallest game developers in the world come together to pitch the public on their newest creations. To those who follow gaming, E3 is an overwhelming week of news. To those who don’t, it’s a flat-out unintelligible onslaught of pixels. But for you–whomever you may be–it’s as simple as knowing about these seven games that shouldn’t be missed. Here are our favorite, gorgeous games from E3 2014.

advertisement

Inside

From Playdead, the indie development team behind the darkly gorgeous game Limbo, Inside features a protagonist who seems to be breaking out of (or into?) a dystopian work camp, journeying through massive, stark environments–a world of industrial-inspired architecture of sadistically hyperbolic proportions. Inside will be available on Xbox in 2015. [Read more] No Man’s Sky

Space is seemingly infinite. So is the space exploration game No Man’s Sky, which uses procedural generation (algorithms, and not human programmers, are automatically creating the worlds) to build an infinite sci-fi universe of dinosaurs and dogfights where there are no facades or artifices. “That mountain in the distance is a real place you can visit. So is that planet. And that star,” Hello Games founder Sean Murray told the Verge. The will launch on PS4, and likely other platforms, at an undisclosed date. [Read more] Sony’s Project Morpheus Luging

advertisement

Sony is developing a virtual reality headset dubbed Project Morpheus. They didn’t show any games for it just yet, but they did share a few technical demos–the most impressive of which was a street luging simulator. The game traps you in the first-person, fully-immersive 3-D view of a street luger going down a mountain road, dodging semis along the way. Joystiq tried it out, saying their staff “freaked right the heck out,” which we think is a good thing. [Read more] Abzu

In 2012, a game called Journey that made it to almost every “best of” list that year. The game featured a lone protagonist, wandering through the desert, with no dialog, guns, or high scores. Now, the art director behind that game has founded a new studio to create called Abzu, which looks like a spiritual successor to Journey, but relocated beneath the ocean’s surface. The game will launch in 2016 on PS4/PC. [Read more] Night in the Woods

What do you get if you cross Wes Anderson’s The Fantastic Mr. Fox with a 1980s coming of age story, and I guess, a video game, too? Night In The Woods. Funded on Kickstarter last year and playable at E3, the game follows the story of a cat who dropped out of college, only to return to her old mining town and learn that her friends aren’t the same anymore. On PC/Mac/Linux/PS4 in 2015. [Read more] Superhot

advertisement