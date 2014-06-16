The Psychology Of Anthropomorphic Robots

By now we’ve all seen the prototype for Google’s self-driving car: a teeny little road bopper shaped like a gumdrop. What’s immediately striking is that the car seems to have a smiley face designed into the front. Headlights for eyes, a forward sensor for a nose, a bumper line for a mouth tilted slightly upward in a grin. I mean, we all see humanity in odd places–the man in the moon, a face in the clouds, Jesus in a potato chip . The smiley face is totally there.

This might annoy some traditional car designers; Chris Bangle told Co.Design’s Dan Nosowitz that the face was “supposed to be cutesy but is awful weak.” But if Google’s goal is to get people to trust the car, then that “weak” little smiley face is actually quite powerful. New evidence suggests that very subtle human features–a name, or a voice, and especially a face–can help a robot seem mindful and dependable rather than cold and threatening.





“You want the self-driving car to be intelligent, first and foremost,” psychologist Adam Waytz of Northwestern University tells Co.Design. “You also want it to be socially responsive and empathic, as well.”

Trusting the car to drive safely is among the biggest hurdles to the ascent of the autonomous car. It’s an odd fear, considering how terrible human drivers are, but a natural one. I can attest first-hand that anxiety melts away when you actually ride in Google’s self-driving car. But making consumers comfortable enough for a test drive (test ride?) will be a challenge for car makers preparing for that not-so-distant day when driverless cars hit the showroom.

Cars pretending to be human put us at ease.

The work of Waytz and colleagues suggests that simple anthropomorphic design elements might do the trick. In one recent study, the researchers recruited 100 test participants to operate a driving simulator through two courses. Some drove a normal manual simulator. Some operated a semi-autonomous simulator capable of controlling its own speed and its steering. Some operated a semi-autonomous car with a name (Iris), a gender (female), and a voice (pre-recorded human audio files).





Not only did test participants humanize Iris–they rated her as smarter and more capable of feeling, anticipating, and planning than the other simulators–they also trusted her more. In self-reports, participants operating Iris said they felt safer in the car and more willing to give up control, compared to those in the normal simulator. Their bodies confirmed the feeling: Heart-rate monitors displayed a lower change in arousal for Iris drivers, compared to both other simulator groups.