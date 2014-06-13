Video: The City Of Angels As An Angel Might See It

In “Above L.A.,” a new time-lapse short by filmmaker Chris Pritchard, we’re offered a rare bird’s-eye view of the City of Angels. Pritchard, a high-res time-lapse specialist, calls it a “love letter to Los Angeles.”

Over the course of two years, he took trips to the city’s highest points–some heavily restricted–to showcase his favorite way to view the city, shooting at 5K resolution (it’s rendered here in 4K). Says Pritchard:

Whether on a rooftop, a hill, or a mountain, getting above the grind of the city allows you to appreciate it in a new way. Once you get even slightly above, the views and sounds begin to change dramatically. I encourage everyone–lifelong Angelenos, transplants, visitors–to hit the trails, drive the mountain roads, find a reason to get on top of a high-rise. From the basin to the valley, this city offers so many opportunities to rise above and look down. Never stop exploring.





East Coasters can check out a similarly sky-high view of the Big Apple, shot by drone.

[via Vimeo Staff Picks]CD