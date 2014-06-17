Inside China’s Plans For The World’s Tallest (And Pinkest) Towers

Two months after Saudi Arabia announced plans for the Kingdom Tower, a one-kilometer skyscraper overlooking the Red Sea, China is raising the stakes .

In Wuhan, the largest city in central China, developers are planning not one but two skyscrapers, both of which will edge out their Middle Eastern rival. Plus they’re on an island. And powered by renewable energy. And pink.





Chetwoods Architects, based in London, designed the £1.2 billion project, known as the Phoenix Towers.

“In China there’s a lot of competition between cities trying to out-‘spectactularize’ the next city,” chairman Laurie Chetwood tells Co.Design in a phone interview. Chetwood and his team embraced the mandate to design something grand while layering in symbols that speak to China’s cultural heritage and future aspirations. “They were looking to put Wuhan on the map,” he says, and the original design for the mixed-use commercial and tourist hub “wasn’t spectacular enough.”

Enter Chetwoods, which has won acclaim for imaginative and sustainable designs, like this solar-powered London bridge.

Other Western firms operating in China have taken a literal approach to integrating the country’s history and culture into their designs. Shanghai’s Jin Mao Tower, once the tallest building in China, echoes traditional pagoda architecture and references lucky number 8 in its proportions and floors (88, not including the spire). The neighboring Shanghai World Financial Center, which reigned as China’s tallest building from 2007 until 2013, has had less success in its use of symbols. Original designs called for a circular “window” near the top of the tower, to relieve wind pressure, but protests over the design‘s unintentional echoes of Japan’s rising sun flag compelled the architects to replace the circle with a trapezoid. For Shanghai locals, the building now signifies a second unintentional (and apparently universal) symbol: the bottle opener.