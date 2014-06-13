Netflix Unveils A New Look

Netflix has debuted a subtle redesign of its website. The core layout of movies and shows is unchanged, but the experience is notably brighter, thanks to what appears to be a slightly lighter gray backdrop, and an airier, white navigation bar that replaces the old red one.

Perhaps the most noticeable change is the incorporation of Netflix’s new logo. Last month, Netflix teased a flatter logo (but refused to talk to us about it). Today, that logo appears to have officially rolled out as part of the redesign, replacing Netflix’s bold, extruded logo, which evoked classic Hollywood.





The new logo isn’t our favorite. Here’s what we wrote about it last month:

The updated logo isn’t offensive. Like so many logos, it’s too quiet to offend anyone . . . The new Netflix logo’s only real crime is that it has no excuse to exist. Though, sure, graphics are trending flat, so thick extrusions are out of fashion. And Netflix’s business is less and less about the boisterous red envelope that slayed Blockbuster than it is about easy digital streaming.





No idea if Netflix’s red mailers have abandoned the old logo as well. We’ve reached out to Netflix for comment. We’ll update the post if and when we hear more.

Netflix’s official site

[Hat tip: Engadget]MW