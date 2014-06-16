A Map Of Your Favorite Fictional Places, From Oz To Loompaland

We nerds all know that Tatooine was in a galaxy far, far away. But if you wanted to visit its filmed location on planet Earth, where would you go? What if you wanted to see where the Oompa Loompas supposedly toiled before Willy Wonka entered their lives, or plan a scuba diving trip to find Spongebob Squarepants?

Here to aid in your travels to fantasy lands from your favorite movies are Will Samari, Ray Yamartino, and Rafaan Anvari of Wondernode. Based on data gathered from IMDB, online interviews, and Wiki fan pages, they’ve mapped out the supposed and filmed locations of fictional places, from Hogwarts to Loompaland to Oz.

Some of these locations are actually highly visitable, such as Star Wars’ Forest Moon of Endor, home to many an Ewok, filmed in the Redwood National Park of Crescent City, California. Oz, less so–apparently it’s stranded in the Southern Atlantic, so a twister might still be the best way of getting there.CD