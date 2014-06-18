Watch This Artist Bounce Orbs Of Light Like They’re Basketballs

Light as an artistic medium has always been tough to harness: it can’t be put on brushes or cut up and pasted down. With the advent of projection mapping–a technology that turns any 3-D object or surface into a display for video projection–that has changed. New York-based multimedia performance artist a dandypunk (real name: Joel Sebastian) is a pioneer in the projection-mapping genre and uses light as a painting and animation tool (he calls himself a “digital light poet”). In this dazzling two-and-a-half-minute video, compiled of clips from a seven-and-a-half-minute live projection-mapping performance, the artist bounces orbs of light like they’re basketballs, paints glowing rainbows with his finger, battles luminescent octopus tentacles, and rides galloping light-unicorns. He’s something of a one-man circus.