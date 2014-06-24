How To Nail An Interview, In 6 Simple Charts

Against all the odds, you’ve gotten an interview. A machine, an intern (or if you’re really lucky, your potential supervisor), read and did not immediately set your resume on fire or on the compost heap. The job is real and it looks like it pays actual money. The position is open and you’re both willing and able to do it. It’s all very shocking.

This freakish alignment of events means just one last hurdle stands between you and the job: the interview. Now what?

The Five Standard Ups

There are thousands of articles on interview techniques. Let me summarize them all for you rather tersely:

Tidy up: use some soap and deodorant, and try not have a hair out of place.

Dress up: wear something professional and inoffensive.

Read up: know the job and the company.

Show up: be present and attentive to your interviewer.

Follow up: send a thank-you note or further questions to reiterate your interest.





These are the five standard “ups” of interviewing, the super-obvious things we all have to do. To reference “Wheel of Fortune,” these are the RSTLNE of the interview game. They are the bare minimum requirements to get through your appointment.

So what can you do to stand out from all the other clean, professional, qualified, capable, and committed applicants? Just one thing: be interesting. How to do that? Take each of the ordinary ups, and spin it.

Let yourself be little rough around the edges.





Perfection is for robots. Imperfection is human. Maybe you bite your nails. Maybe you have an interesting scar. Maybe you have a foreign-in-this-corner-of-the-world accent. Talk about what makes you, well, you–you’ll feel less tense and your interviewer will appreciate your authenticity (that’s corporate code for humanity).