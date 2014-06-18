MoMA’s Building A Shrine For Us All To Worship Bjork At

Next March, Bjork is taking over New York’s Museum of Modern Art. The museum just announced a retrospective exhibit showcasing the work of the Icelandic rock composer, avant-garde fashionista, and beautiful alien goddess.

The details of the installation are being kept under wraps until the fall, but it will encompass her entire career, from 1993’s “Debut” (which has sold 4.7 million copies and counting) through the seven full-length studio albums she’s since released. Costumes (perhaps her famous swan dress?) and instruments (maybe her 30-foot-high Gravity Pendulum Harp?) are planned be on view.

The exhibit will also showcase her collaborations with photographers, fashion designers, and filmmakers–including Sir David Attenborough and Lars Von Trier. The best part is that Bjork will also be devising an installation, which will include a semi-autiobiographical text she wrote in collaboration with Icelandic poet Sjon Sigurdsson for the exhibit (Sigurdsson often performed with Bjork’s ’80s band, The Sugarcubes). The retrospective will culminate in an “immersive music and film experience,” created by Andrew Huang and 3-D software designer Autodesk.

Klaus Biesenbach, the museum’s chief curator at large, will lead the efforts to organize the exhibit, which will run from March 7, 2015-June 15, 2015. Said Biesenbach in a statement:

Björk is an extraordinarily innovative artist whose contributions to contemporary music, video, film, fashion and art have had a major impact on her generation worldwide. This highly experimental exhibition offers visitors a direct experience of her hugely collaborative body of work.”

The announcement of the retrospective comes on the heels of MoMA’s acquisition of Bjork’s Biophilia app-album hybrid–the first downloadable software the museum ever acquired.

To whet your appetite, here’s a video of a young Bjork crazily dissecting the alternate universe of her television.CD