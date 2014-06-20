Escape The Zombie Screen-Gaze: Stare At An Animated Sunset Instead

There are only a handful of places where you can see a sunset on the water here on the East Coast. I mean, after all, the sun sets in the West. (This is regionalism at its most offensive.) Our options? A few islands off the coast and parts of Cape Cod.

Thank goodness, then, for artist and developer Joseph Gray, who has created a pretty facsimile for those of us who don’t have access to a shimmering, watery sunset. Infinite Sunset is his answer. Composed of a few simple horizontal bars of colors, including warm yellows and reds and blues, it evokes the appearance of a sunset seascape. The colors are chosen from an automated Google Image Search for the term “sunset,” which is then parsed for its color palette and presented on your screen. (Take that, California!)





What makes the image even more appealing is how the colors constantly change–slightly. It gives Infinite Sunset the appearance of an actual hazy sunset, much like those, you know, in the smog-eaten West. (Hello, L.A.) Gray says Infinite Sunset was composed using Processing, a fairly simple, open-source development language. Processing’s benefit is its ability to port to lots of different devices.

And that’s key for Infinite Sunset, since Gray wants it to be displayed for long periods of time on large displays, such as projectors–sort of like a minimalist screensaver. Check it out here.

[via CreativeApplications.net]DN