Giant White Halo Floats Magically In Mid-Air

There’s something about a large-scale piece of art that really makes us emotional, whether it’s a striking statement or just an elaborate structure . But even really simple structures can become amazing when blown up to a larger-than-life size.

Boreal Halo, from French artist Vincent Leroy, is an inflated white ring–a pure white hula hoop writ large. Thirty-two feet in diameter, it floats delicately above the ground and slowly rotates and moves up and down while people walk under it and through its center. That’s it! (That’s enough.) It’s sleekly beautiful, and the optical illusion is doubly satisfying in a sculpture so immense. It’s not immediately obvious how Halo works, but in this video you can see that it has eye-rings with near-invisible string attached, and going up to a motor mounted on the ceiling.





Boreal Halo is a larger version of a similar sculpture–about a third smaller and displayed in a smaller venue–that Leroy debuted in 2010. This grand piece can be found in the Carreau du Temple, in the third arrondissement of Paris. (The location famously housed the former prison of the Knights Templar, where the Royal Family were jailed during the French Revolution.) These days, the Temple is in the process of becoming a major market and event space, and Boreal Halo should certainly help with that.

