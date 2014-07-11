Quiz: Who Designed It, Bjarke Ingels Or Julien De Smedt?

Architectural wunderkinds Julien De Smedt and Bjarke Ingels both got their start in Rem Koolhaas’s Rotterdam-based firm OMA. Together, they formed their own practice, PLOT, in 2001. Though they’ve since parted ways and begun their own successful firms, JDS and BIG, they have retained a markedly similar style. Even eight years after the split, looking at their designs, it can be hard to tell the three-letter eponymous firms apart.