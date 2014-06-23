Frank Gehry-Designed Louis Vuitton Art Museum To Open In October

Fondation Louis Vuitton , an organization devoted to promoting contemporary art in France and elsewhere, will open the doors of its controversial new Parisian museum in October this year. LVMH Group, which owns Louis Vuitton in addition to other luxury brands, established the foundation in 2006 as part of its ongoing patronage of the arts in France.

The Frank Gehry-designed center, a passion project for LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, will open on October 27 of this year, the foundation announced today. The foundation’s mission will to be “to encourage and promote contemporary artistic creation,” according to a press release, and will focus on 20th- and 21st-century artistic movements, housing the corporate art collection of LVMH as well as temporary exhibitions and artist commissions in 11 different galleries.





Located on the northern end of the Bois de Boulogne, one of Paris’s largest parks, the museum has been in the works for a long time. The project initially faced substantial opposition from groups that objected to Gehry’s iceberg-inspired glass structure encroaching on the peace of Jardin d’Acclimatation, the nearby children’s park. In early 2011, a court order halted construction on the building; later, the French Senate voted to allow it to resume. The museum’s opening is timed to coincide with the first European retrospective of Frank Gehry’s work at the Centre Pompidou.SF