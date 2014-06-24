Yes, cars are terrible for the environment and people’s health , but considering how few cities in America are truly designed for walking, parking lots remain necessary. So why not make them do more than just stick out like a giant concrete trophy for gridlock?

That’s the idea behind a recent parking garage-themed design contest organized by Combo Competitions that challenged participants “to turn something neglected into something celebrated.” It called for a multi-story garage with at least 250 spaces for New York City’s Hudson Yards development, a 18-million-square-foot office, retail, and residential complex under construction on the West Side of Manhattan. The twist: It couldn’t just be for parking. The design had to offer some sort of secondary function that would contribute to the neighborhood and benefit users. And for one design studio, that meant a parking lot that doubles as a cemetery.

Here’s what the winning designers came up with:

Jonathan Benner and John Bassett were inspired by the grandiosity of New York’s iconic transportation gateways, like Grand Central Station, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Penn Station (hopefully they’re talking about the original). The designers wanted to elevate the experience of walking through the garage to that level.





They write:

Once through the thick colonnade, the pedestrian is separated from the vehicular traffic and finds him/herself in a completely open and voluminous stair open to the sky above. We intended this space to be as generous and grand as possible to counter the predominant parking garage layout which isolates the stair core in a tight, dark corner of the garage.

The base of the building would house a farmers market, and the roof would features a garden sanctuary.

Designers Pedro Martins, Ana Santos, and Miguel Pereira take a unique route in proposing a secondary use for their garage. (Let’s face it, as much as we love farmers markets, they’re an easy design shortcut for “we care about the environment and the community!”) They suggest combining parking for cars with parking for the dead.