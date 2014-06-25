The Nest Thermostat Is Now Much More Than Just A Thermostat

We’ve been told that an Internet of Things (IoT) is coming , and our salt shakers will soon be speaking to our light bulbs. But how? There’s no decided way for all of these devices to talk to one another.

That was, until this week, when Nest, the smart thermostat company owned by Google, opened its platform to other devices and developers. Now, anyone can design their device to interface with Nest.

That means, when your Jawbone Up sees that you’ve woken up in the morning, it can tell Nest to warm your apartment. Or when the Nest sees that you’ve left the house, it can tell your Whirlpool dryer to keep cycling your clothes to keep them wrinkle free. Into the future, countless cause and effect relationships can be built into Nest in this way.

Right now, most of the interactions take place between these third-party devices and Nest’s products. But its not hard to imagine that someday, these non-Nest products, already connected to the same Nest platform, will just start talking to each other, essentially using Nest as a translator.

In other words, Nest is positioning itself as the central platform for the Internet of Things. Jawbone connects to Nest. Whirlpool connects to Nest. People connect to Nest. It’s easy for developers and consumers alike. But Google’s coup is just as much one of marketing as it is design and technology.





Three years ago, Google tried, and failed, to build out an Internet of Things platform. It was called Android@Home, and fizzled out because it was too abstract. It lacked a physical metaphor to show the uninitiated why Google’s technology was essential for connected homes. In acquiring Nest, Google not only got a physical metaphor for its invisible technology, it got a recognizable figurehead.

The Nest serves as a warm, inviting, front door to Google’s cloud.

The Nest was never conceived as part of some “smart home” platform. It was just a thermostat that stuck to your wall to learn your heating/cooling habits over time to save you money. To use it, all you did was set the temperature. (Many people might not even realize it had Wi-Fi connectivity inside.) This packaging of complex learning algorithms in an approachable industrial design made Nest a hit.