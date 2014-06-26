Google Creates A Real-Life “Easy Button” That Can Do Anything With A Tap

I never understood why anyone would want a smart watch–another silly screen strapped to their wrist. Then I saw what Google had built with its Android Wear platform–the underlying software behind everything from Google smart watches to Google Glass headsets . The company has created a universal “easy button” for your life, one blue button that can empower a million different actions in a million different contexts.

How It Works

Android Wear beams notifications from your phone to the gadget on your face or wrist. These notifications come through as simple index cards–like text messages or blurbs about the weather. But at Google I/O, Google revealed an important update to these omnipresent index cards. They can now contain buttons–blue buttons–that can do anything an app can do with a tap.





One button can empower a million different actions in a million different contexts.

What does that mean? Right now, if you get a notification about a text message, it’s just showing you the text message. If you tap it, nothing at all might happen, or you might end up inside the messaging app itself to see the whole conversation. That’s pretty much everything you can do.

In new updates to Android, this notification can have buttons on it. It means a notification about a new album on Spotify could contain a button to play a song, allowing you to interact with your music without ever loading the app.

Convenience In Context

I caught up with Brett Lider, a senior UX designer on the Android Wear team. He confirmed that notifications could contain buttons to do almost anything you can imagine–at least anything you can imagine that could be simplified to a single tap, informed by the specific context of the moment.