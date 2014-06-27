SoundCloud’s Dramatic New App Update Puts All The Focus On Listening

Soundcloud has given its mobile apps a major overhaul to cater more to its growing army of millions of listeners, and less to the five people who actually use it to record and upload audio from their phone.

What’s new? According to the Wall Street Journal, SoundCloud’s Twitter-like Stream has been visually overhauled, replete with gesture-based navigation, parallax scrolling effects and big artwork tiles for each track. Gone is the ability to record or upload any audio from your phone, view or write new comments (which, let’s be real, isn’t a bad thing), or see who has liked or reposted a song (which is stalkerish anyways).





But strangely, despite its focus on listeners, you still can’t quickly queue up tracks on the fly, and getting to your liked/reposted tracks on your user profile, which has become the de facto method of bookmarking songs for later listening, has been pushed further back into the app.

That said, it’s clear that Soundcloud is embracing the shift from a platform for artists to share audio with each other, to a platform for musicians to share their music with the world. You can download (or update) the app from the iTunes and Google Play stores for free.CD