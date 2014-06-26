Is FIFA Really Investigating Neymar For Unapproved World Cup Underwear?

Remember FIFA’s ludicrously strict rules for World Cup uniforms? Well it seems it applies to underwear, too. Brazilian star player Neymar has, according to Brazilian sports site UOL, become the subject of an investigation by FIFA after showing off a slender stripe of underwear after Brazil’s win against Cameroon. Any showing of underwear made by an unofficial World Cup sponsor is hilariously forbidden, though this particular pair of undies appears to be patterned with nothing more than the Brazilian national colors.