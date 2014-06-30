The Takeout Box Gets A Clever Revamp

Takeout containers are just begging for a redesign. Styrofoam is brittle and terrible for the environment . Oyster pails with wire handles can’t be microwaved. None of them can really be reused and certainly can’t be easily transported; even if you have eco-friendly kraft paper containers, they’re usually stacked up inside a (distinctly not eco-friendly) plastic bag. Swedish designer Gustav Karlsson may have a solution.

Created for Kino, a restaurant, bar, and cinema in Gothenburg, Sweden, this packaging is made of starch-lined paper. The starch keeps (or should keep, in theory) the liquid in the food from turning the paper to mush. The paper is environmentally sound; Karlsson claims on his Behance site that it is “100% compostable” and also microwave-safe.





But the cleverest element of the packaging might be the way it’s folded. The handles, also made of paper, are in two pieces, connecting in the middle to form a handle, like a lunchpail. There are a few different sizes of the container, and they can be interlooped like a party paper chain to stay attached to each other. That way, you can carry multiple containers without needing a bag–you can just grasp the top handle and all the individual boxes will come along for the ride.

The containers come in two rough parts: the box and the lid are separate, so you can remove the lid and eat right out of the takeout box without feeling too guilty or depressing. And while the outside is a matte tan, the inside is patterned with bold pop-art renditions of vegetables. Pretty!

Read more about the Kino takeout box project on Karlsson’s site.DN