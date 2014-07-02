Behind The Scenes Of Design Observer’s New Look

Launched in 2003, Design Observer has been one of the most influential sources for design thinking and criticism on the web. It was founded by four outspoken design critics at a time before the web really cared about design, inspiring an almost cult-like following among many readers. Today it remains a cornerstone of the online design community.

Yet Design Observer has never been a model for web design, and until recently, it had the look and feel of a website a few years out of time. This week, Design Observer is rolling out a new design, which puts an emphasis on being mobile- and social media-friendly in an attempt to increase page views. Will it hold up to the gimlet eye of the design-savvy Internet that Design Observer itself helped to create?





“When we started Design Observer, we had this dream: what if everyone really cared about design and voiced those opinions and argued about them?” Design Observer co-founder and Pentagram partner Michael Bierut tells Co.Design. “To a large degree, that world has now come to pass. Everyone cares about design now.”

The fact that everyone cares about design now makes it harder than ever to ignore the fact that Design Observer looks decidedly dated. The most recent version of the site resembled an old-school blog even when it was released in 2009: a slim column of content sandwiched between two massive, link-heavy side bars. Traffic to Design Observer is up 45% since 2009. But that isn’t tremendous growth for such an influential site: over the past year, the site has only pulled in around 4 million page views. Modernizing the look, feel, and reach of the site was critical.

Design Observer had the feel of a website a few years out of time.

“The way it looked up until now we felt was overwhelming and confusing,” Bierut says. “In this day and age, having a really dense, multi-channel site doesn’t really seem appropriate anymore.” The trick was to modernize and simplify the Design Observer while maintaining its focus on critical, long-form conversations about design. All while keeping the new design in-house.





The most obvious change is that the new look abandons the old design’s Pee Chee lemon color for a bolder blue design, while focusing the homepage from a river of blog posts into the three big stories of the day.

“We’re not trying to be always on,” says Bierut about the new homepage. “The role we want to play in our readers’ lives is that when our readers get up in the morning, come home from school, or read the site after dinner, there’s worthwhile new content for them. We want to establish real intimacy with our readers, with an expectation and respect for their times.”