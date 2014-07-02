David Cronenberg’s New NSFW Short Film Will Give You Insect-Filled Nightmares

If you recently clicked on a slide show of adorable kittens and need a quick antidote for those warm fuzzy feelings, this new nine-minute short film by the master of body horror, David Cronenberg, should do the trick. The Nest features a sallow Evelyne Brochu (Inch’Allah, Tom at the Farm) as a patient consulting a creepy surgeon (voiced by Cronenberg) in his dungeon-like office about removing her left breast–because insects have built a nest inside it.

The film was commissioned as part of a major exhibition on Cronenberg’s work at the EYE Film Institute in Amsterdam this summer, which features the sicko director’s costumes, film sets, and props (awww, remember the Gristle Gun?) alongside film clips and photographs.

This new short isn’t the first time the cult filmmaker has fantasized about insects taking over the human body–remember The Fly? Still, turning into a giant fly somehow seems a slightly better option than what the poor protagonist of The Nest is dealing with. I mean, at least Jeff Goldblum’s character got to, you know, fly. (The infamous Telepod, which facilitated his insect transformation, is included in The EYE Institute’s exhibition.)

The short has no exploding heads a la Scanners or throbbing mind-controlling open wounds a la Videodrome, but the creepy atmosphere and dialogue alone (including a debate over whether to create an “escape hatch” for the breast-dwelling insects) will make your skin crawl plenty. It’s not safe for work, or your psyche.

[via Indiewire]CD