8 Housewares For Improbably Tiny Spaces

The tiny house movement, which prizes small–300 square feet or less–and ingeniously designed homes, isn’t just about the size of the space. A key element of transitioning to life in a house that small is what you put inside it: Every element must be carefully thought out. Either it has to serve multiple purposes or it should be collapsible so it can be stowed away, out of sight. We’ve collected some of our favorite tiny-house-ready furniture and housewares to show just how delightful they can be.

1. Flatpack chairs





Chairs tend not to pull their own weight in the efficiency department. Sure, we all like to sit in them. But they take up an awful lot of room, especially if they don’t slide under a table. The flatpack style, designed to be easily deconstructed into a near-2-D object, is one solution. The chair above, called the Flux, is made of one sheet of plastic, and it locks into place like a cardboard to-go container. Unfolded, it’s the size of a suitcase.

2. Colander/Steamer





Kitchen equipment can be large and unwieldy, and there’s often just no replacement for certain big items. Designer Ran Merkazy created a combination colander and steamer that not only serves multiple functions, but collapses in on itself to take up less room. It’s a savvy design that folds from a single strip of perforated metal into a full strainer. (Best, the colander doubles as a space helmet.) It’s also more flexible than most steamers or strainers: You can pinch it together to make it easier to pour out whatever you’ve steamed or strained.

3. One Chair Becomes Two





If you’re not into flatpack, try the Invitation Chair from designer Alexander Bennett. It looks like a typical desk chair–maybe wider in the rump-rest than most–but it’s actually much more than that. Well, literally twice as much: It swings open in the middle to become a two-seater bench. Conveniently, it takes (more or less) the same amount of space as a one-seater.