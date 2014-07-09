The Best And Worst Design Of The 2014 World Cup

Us nerds at Co.Design have been focusing less on scores and more on all the World Cup-related design (and its 84-year history): the ball, the uniforms, the stadiums, the underwear slips. To whet your appetite for the finale on Sunday, here’s a roundup of the best and worst design pegged to the 2014 World Cup.





These typographic posters lay out everything you’ve ever wanted to know about World Cup history: They illustrate the historical stats of all 32 competing teams, including the date of their first appearance, number of wins, draws, losses, and goals scored. [Link]





The World Cup soccer ball has come a long way since it’s barely-better-than-a-pig’s-bladder early days. A thick leather ball that made for painful headers in 1930, it has evolved dramatically: into an 18-strip ball not unlike today’s volleyballs (1954); a black-and-white hexagon and pentagon design by Buckminster Fuller (1970); and now, with the Brazuca, the most aerodynamic ball ever made, maker Adidas claims. [Link]





We ranked Brazil’s World Cup stadiums from bad to worst (“looks like a butthole,” says our refined critic of one structure). Why so harsh? Most of the stadiums are criminally wasteful, likely never to be used again after the Cup, and in many cases, people actually died while building them. In 2014. [Link]





If you’re nostalgic for sideburns, these photos of the World Cup in the ‘70s remind us why Pelé called soccer “the beautiful game.” [Link]





FIFA’s design referees enforce some ridiculously stringent rules for their World Cup uniforms (thou shalt not exceed the required stroke width for fonts!). Here are the six craziest.





Among those ludicrous rules? No World Cup-unapproved underwear. When Brazilian player Neymar flashed a sliver of waistband after his team beat Cameroon, the FIFA fashion police cracked down on him. [Link]