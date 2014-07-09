Cosmopolitan.com Gives Itself A Makeover

Yesterday Hearst unveiled a new look for Cosmopolitan.com, the rising star in its portfolio of digital brands. Responsive to mobile and developed with social traffic in mind, the new site, designed by Code and Theory, provides editors with a flexible toolkit for publishing content and holding readers’ scattered attention. The clean layout presents readers with a continuous stream of headlines and images that cascade beneath a horizontal navigation bar running across the top of each page; the familiar pink of the Cosmopolitan logo, locked at top left, is the only overt nod to the brand.

The new platform is a design API, a system of tools that can be spun up in different ways.

For Hearst, the site represents “something to build on,” says Troy Young, president of digital. He cites as business goals the ability to publish and manage content more efficiently, as well as the ability to better monetize traffic through personalized recommendations that effectively transform the site into an engine for native advertising. “Our goal was to wrap the consumer in content in a way that they really valued,” he says. Elle and Esquire are scheduled to adopt the technology underpinning Cosmopolitan.com by the end of the year, with other brands to follow.

Before

After

The new system is a significant leap forward in a famously conservative industry. Professional-looking online magazines are easier than ever to create, thanks to templates on WordPress and elsewhere, and yet many media executives remain uncomfortable with the rhythms and vocabulary of the “interwebs.” Take the recent redesign of Sports Illustrated, which bears the scars of design by committee.

The dangers are real for legacy print publications: In the case of Sports Illustrated, upstarts like BleacherReport have been leaving competitors in the dust. Cosmopolitan, in turn, has been fending off fashion and beauty sites like Refinery29 and PopSugar. Yet amid the emergence of those younger brands, traffic to Cosmopolitan has doubled since editor Amy Odell jumped ship from Buzzfeed to lead the digital imprint last September. In May, the most recent month for which data is available, the site attracted 30 million unique visitors–nearly a third of the 100 million attracted by Hearst brands overall.

“It’s fun, fast, and beautiful, but also, easy to navigate and read, and personalized for each of you,” Odell wrote in her editor’s note explaining the changes.

With help from Code and Theory, Hearst began to reimagine the site, inside and out, last July, shortly before Odell accepted her job offer.