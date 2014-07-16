Can The Printed Photo Ever Regain Its Former Glory?

In a borrowed Tribeca space, cofounders Sean Pfitzenmaier and Phil Anema decked the walls with printed images taken by photographers they admired, from fashion editorial to philanthropic marketing campaigns. There was a signature cocktail, a brief sales pitch, and, of course, a photo booth.

It was the kind of marketing flourish a fledgling company will need to survive in a market crowded with dozens of photo printing options. Pfitzenmaier and Anema exceeded their $50,000 Kickstarter goal, but the road ahead is littered with competitors’ Instagram-fueled success stories and brand-name cautionary tales.

Timeshel functions as a subscription service–and at $14.95 per month, it’s neither for the occasional photographer, nor for the professional, but for the elusive person in-between; that committed documenter of backyard BBQs and baby’s first steps. Through the company’s iPhone app, customers create a collection of 30 photos over the course of each month. On the last day of the month, the photos making the cut (doubles are permitted) are automatically sent off to print. The images arrive about 10 days later, printed on fade-resistant archival paper (in one of two sizes–3.5” x 4.67” or 3.5” x 3.5”) and housed in a white plastic “shel” that doubles as a stackable storage system.

Most of the photo printing apps on the market today emphasize choice and efficiency, happily slapping family portraits on coffee mugs or turning travels adventures into custom calendars. Not Timeshel, which labels those solutions “transactional” and instead funnels users into a controlled monthly “ritual.” Is the young company destined to become the design solution to photo printing that smartphone users have been waiting for, or another App Store also-ran?

“We ordered from all those services, and we figured we could do a better job,” says Pfitzenmaier, a former product manager with two startups under his belt. “[The prints] weren’t easy to get, the quality was awful, and no one knew what to do with them once they arrived.”

Pfitzenmaier explains the service as a kind of “slow photography” response to the social media phenomenon of “Instagram envy.”