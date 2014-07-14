The World’s Smuttiest Places, Mapped

Schoolboys have been snickering at the name of Peru’s Lake Titicaca for what must be centuries right now, but in the grand lexicon of geographical place names, it barely even merits censoring: There are so many filthier sounding places in the world to go.

Need proof? This map, created by Gary Gale and powered by data from OpenStreetMap, maps out all of the rudest sounding places on Earth. We live in a crude world indeed.





To look at this map is to wonder why some outfitter doesn’t already offer some grand-scale, dirtiest-places trip for college grads. But no worries–you can arrange it yourself! You might start your journey by touring the beautiful Shag Point in New Zealand before flying to Dongo, in the Republic of Congo, and then heading to the town of Cumbum in India. Or there’s Middelfart, Denmark. Don’t miss the joyful Cock of Arran in Scotland.





You don’t even have to go overseas to titillate yourself! In Canada, there’s Spread Eagle and Meat Cove. If you’re in New York, take a trip to Mianus, Connecticut, just an hour’s drive away. (Caveat: I can tell you from personal experience that wives and girlfriends are unlikely to join you.) For such Puritans, Intercourse, Pennsylvania, might make for a better romantic retreat. Beware suggesting a trip to Little Dick Lake, Minnesota: The water is just too cold for swimming.

Let’s all plan a road trip together. My vote’s Sac City, in the rolling hills of Iowa. What’s on your must-see list?

[H/T Gizmodo]JB