9 Things You Could Buy For The Price Of A Koons

Jeff Koons, Orange Balloon Dog

So we figured we’d put the numbers in perspective. When we talk about expensive artwork, what exactly do we mean? How does the cost of a single Koons compare to that of other objects common people consider obscenely pricey? Here, nine insanely expensive things–many of which, like Koons’s balloon dog, set “most expensive” records at auction–that you could buy all together for $58.4 million, the price of one Koons balloon dog sculpture.

One of the most expensive tiaras to ever sell at auction, once owned by a literal princess, Katharina Henckel von Donnersmarck, made of emeralds and diamonds. Does Balloon Dog look pretty and sparkly when you put it on your head? Not so much. $12.3 million

The most expensive watch ever sold at auction: The Henry Graves “supercomplication,” by Patek Philippe–billed by its creators as the most complicated watch ever made–sold for $11 million at Sotheby’s in December 1999. $11 million

This 30,000-square-foot vacation home on a private island in Thailand is far, far away from the corporate American art world. $10 million

“b]L’lle aux Orties[/b], a 1897 oil painting by Monet (is it pronounced “money?”), sold for a modest $8.1 million at Christie’s in New York City in November 2013. $8.1 Million

Kim Kardashian’s engagement ring, designed by Lorraine Schwartz, with a 15-carat, emerald-cut diamond, set Kanye back a pretty penny. Estimated at $5 million.