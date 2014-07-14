Walk On Water With This Floating Bridge

In the 18th century, the Dutch military built Ravelijn op den Zoom, a fortified stronghold surrounded by a wide moat. Now, it remains one of the last surviving components of the city of Bergen op Zoom’s elaborate defense system, first built in the 1300s and expanded for centuries.

Ravelijn op den Zoom has since become a 21st-century event space. The problem is, it has the accessibility of an 18th-century military stronghold: only one bridge in or out across the water. To expand access and provide another emergency exit, Dutch architects RO&AD created a snaking bridge that echoes the route across the water boats took to reach Ravelijn op den Zoom.





RO&AD, the same firm behind this whimsical Moses Bridge, didn’t want the new bridge to stand out against the historic context. The 262-foot wooden bridge floats atop the moat on air-filled pipes, hugging the surface of the water. Seen from the side, the new bridge doesn’t impede the view across the moat.

This is pretty much the closest you’ll get to walking on water.SF