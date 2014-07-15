800 Medical Marijuana Strains, Visualized Like A Big Bong Cloud

Each and every one of us has a sizable mental thesaurus stuffed full of street names and slang terms for pot. But for medical marijuana makers, slang terms have become brand names that denote all sorts of different variables when it comes to your buzz and mellow. Thanks to Leafly and the Los Angeles Times, the online cannabis information community, you can now explore the entire constellation of medical marijuana brand names as part of an interactive visualization.





In the visualization above, medical marijuana varieties are separated into two distinct categories: indicas, or strains that give a sleepy body high, and sativas, which are believed to make smokers feel more energetic. The Medical Marijuana Infographic shows almost 800 different varieties of dope split across both sativa or indica categories. And like a Venn diagram for vipers, all the hybrids are shown where the two spheres intersect.

My own pot-smoking experience is fairly limited, so I can’t tell you firsthand whether or not this visualization is accurate: the only joint I ever smoked resulted in me coughing so violently that I accidentally spit it, lit end first, into the eye of the poor fool who thought I was cool. But even for those of us who can’t tell, say, Platinum Bubba Kush from Grape Ape, this is a fun little cloud of vaporized atoms to explore, albeit less so, perhaps, than the puff of ganja it is meant to represent.

Check it out for yourself here.JB