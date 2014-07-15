These Finned Pans Require 40% Less Heat

Cooking on a gas stove is only 40% energy efficient, meaning that more than half of the heat you burn never makes it to your food. Electric ranges and induction burners perform vastly better (84% and 72% energy efficicient, respectively ), but can anything be done to greenify all of the otherwise perfectly functional gas stoves in existence today?

Lakeland’s Flare pans ($100 and up) build on the research of Oxford University rocket scientist Dr. Tom Povey, and have been molded with a series of fins. The fins channel the heat up the pot rather than allowing it to float away into the ether of your kitchen, and they also increase the overall surface area of the pot to touch more hot air. Together, these characteristics make Flare pots an advertised 40% more energy efficient than your average pot design, which, by our grade school math, can bring the average gas stove up to a 56% efficiency rating.

Now, for all of the marketing bravado, Dr. Povey isn’t the first scientist to realize fins increase thermal efficiency in cookware. Camping stoves, like those from Jetboil, function in a similar manner. And a single googling took us to this bit of research from 2009 demonstrating that fins can vastly increase the efficiency of pots on plain old gas stoves.





But in conjunction with Lakeland, Povey was the first to translate the finned pot design into a consumer-friendly product. And at the same time, the duo has created a striking line of cookware that is distinguished from a field in which 99% of products look more or less the same. Some will like Flare because of how efficiently it handles fire. Some will like Flare just because it has flare.

Buy them here. Shipping begins in August.

[Hat tip: Core77]MW