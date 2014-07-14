advertisement
What’s Up With Monster’s New Animated Flag Logo?

An unedited transcript in which the Co.Design chatroom debates the new Monster.com logo, an animated flag by Siegel+Gale.

By Mark Wilson2 minute Read

Mark Wilson: monster has a new logo, and it’s an animated flag

Adrian Covert: lolwha

Mark Wilson: did that paste for anyone?

John Brownlee: Yup!

Adrian Covert: oh there we go

Suzanne LaBarre: no

AC: the text header on their site is horrific

MW: it’s a large gif i think, has to DL

SL: no way that is real

MW: it’s real

AC: go to http://monster.com

AC: its real

MW: i actually think the flag looks really nice on their printed stuff

JB: Yeah, although the Brand New guys don’t hate it, surprisingly.

SL: why a flag

JB: I have a bigger issue with a hyphen in hello like that!

MW: im not sure how i feel about it. i agree, the why a flag question is there

The logo, a purple Monster flag, is a symbol of relentless innovation, vibrancy and quality, and serves to unite job seekers and recruiters. The flag is symbolic of the individual achievement of finding better — literally planting your flag as a personal mark that you have successfully arrived in your quest for better.

The purple flag is unique to Monster in a space that is populated by very cold identities, the flag ads warmth and humanity and is unique as no country in the world uses a purple flag. The purple color historically used to come from sea snails making it very hard to come by and such only royals used this color.

The flag and the visual identity will inform and inspire Monster’s new suite of products starting today.

AC: all of the letters look improperly kerned and/or incorrectly sized

MW: i kinda think it was clever to claim the flag though. how many good animated logo ideas are there going to be, really

AC: it just looks straight out of 1998 though

MW: and what can they do, go with a monster? because their name is monster?

i agree w/your point about the kerning, etc, adrian–though i think it reads well on the flag, bad when it’s flattened on their site

JB: The previous logo


AC: i mean the previous logo is super tacky, but at least it isnt lifeless

MW: i dont get why this flag isn’t actually on their site

SL: we should just publish our campfire chat about this as a post

MW: sounds good, let me go back and time and be more clever

the website version makes me thing it’s a streaming media service

no idea why

AC: it looks like a filler page for a url squatter

JB: I think the bigger discussion is why purple is a color dot com companies need to abandon.

Just like Yahoo, there’s no saving it: it looks terrible.

MonsteR

That’s the worst part to me.

MW: brownlee only goes to blue websites

JB: It’s one of those strange logos where, the longer you look at it, the less the word makes sense to you.

AC: yes

exactly

JB: You start focusing on what a strange word monster is.

AC: i was staring at the gif and it was just a bunch of rando letters

and then i just started reading it as monsanto

JB: The old Toys ‘R’ Us logo struck me this way.

AC: oh monster logo has almost the same font as

MW: Ahh, subliminal messaging! nice spot AC

MW: PS I’m pasting all of this discussion into my gdocs and then our CMS

