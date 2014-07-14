What’s Up With Monster’s New Animated Flag Logo?

Mark Wilson: monster has a new logo, and it’s an animated flag

AC: the text header on their site is horrific

Adrian Covert: oh there we go

Mark Wilson: did that paste for anyone?

MW: i actually think the flag looks really nice on their printed stuff

SL: no way that is real





JB: Yeah, although the Brand New guys don’t hate it, surprisingly.

SL: why a flag

JB: I have a bigger issue with a hyphen in hello like that!

MW: im not sure how i feel about it. i agree, the why a flag question is there

The logo, a purple Monster flag, is a symbol of relentless innovation, vibrancy and quality, and serves to unite job seekers and recruiters. The flag is symbolic of the individual achievement of finding better — literally planting your flag as a personal mark that you have successfully arrived in your quest for better. The purple flag is unique to Monster in a space that is populated by very cold identities, the flag ads warmth and humanity and is unique as no country in the world uses a purple flag. The purple color historically used to come from sea snails making it very hard to come by and such only royals used this color. The flag and the visual identity will inform and inspire Monster’s new suite of products starting today.

AC: all of the letters look improperly kerned and/or incorrectly sized

MW: i kinda think it was clever to claim the flag though. how many good animated logo ideas are there going to be, really