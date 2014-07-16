Watch: Wild Beasts’ New Music Video Is An Ode To Psychedelia

The latest music video from U.K. art-rockers Wild Beasts is four minutes of psychedelic eye candy aimed squarely the YouTube generation. Directed, animated, and edited by Kate Moross, the video for their soft rock-inspired track “Mecca” (off their fourth album, Present Tense) features silhouetted, neon-tinted band members floating through surreal seascapes, piles of pills, and swirling swaths of color.

To achieve the effect, the band was first filmed dancing and slouching around in front of a green screen background, who were then treated with super-saturated colors and trippy patterns effects, collaged onto abstract animated backgrounds, and, in some instances, turned into strobe-like GIFs. Moross told Dezeen that she wanted to make “Something different, something distracting, something that has lots of layers so you can watch it 10 times over and see a new detail each time,” she said–qualities that make it a perfect video for the highly distractible denizens of the net-art age.

[H/T Dezeen]CD