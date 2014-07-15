Tory Burch Gives The Fitness Tracker A Fashionable Makeover

In an effort to make people actually want to wear wearable technology, designer Tory Burch has given the Fitbit fitness tracker a fashionable makeover. In the Tory Burch for Fitbit Flex collection, the wireless sleep- and fitness-monitoring tech is disguised as colorful, elegant jewelry, so self-quantifying doesn’t have to look as nerdy as it actually is.





The Burchified accessories collection includes a brass-metal hinge bracelet with open fretwork ($195), a silicone printed bracelet with a cutout T for Tory in her signature blue and pink ($38), and a brass pendant necklace ($198). The Fitbit Flex tracks steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, minutes active, and time spent sleeping, and it’s sold separately from Burch’s jewelry, which acts as a snood for the tracker. In a statement, Burch called the pieces “versatile enough to go from day to evening.” That’s more than can be said for the Fitbit bracelet’s current iteration–while it’s currently the most popular wearable on the market, the silicon bracelet looks more like a medical device than a fashion accessory.

Go here to check out the collection.

[H/T WWD]CD