Artist Arrested For Letting People 3-D Print Models Of Her Vagina

More precisely, the 42-year-old designer loves her own pussy. Constructed from molds of Igarashi’s genitalia, the artist’s body of work includes a vagina lampshade, a vagina kayak, vagina smartphone cases, vagina dioramas, vagina toys, and more.





But the Tokyo police don’t share Igarashi’s predilections, at least, not in an official capacity.

According to 3D Print, police arrested Igarashi under suspicion of selling and distributing 3-D printable files of her own vagina, sending them through email to a 30-year-old man in Kagawa Prefecture, along with others.

The files were offered by Igarashi as reward to sponsors who crowdfunded her project to build a kayak in the shape of a lotus petal. (Just kidding: it was a vagina boat.)





Igarashi’s art has fallen afoul of Japan’s strict anti-obscenity laws, which tend to be genital-phobic. Japanese hardcore pornography, for example, is required by law to pixelate the genitals of performers, even as all other aspects of the sex act go uncensored.

There seems little doubt that Igarashi distributed the models; the question is whether or not that’s a crime. The artist has been distributing the digital models of her vagina, which people with 3-D printers can then replicate at home, since last October as part of her crowdfunding project.