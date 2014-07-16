Google: 6 Reasons Why Nobody Uses Your App

There’s a dirty secret behind many of those hot new app startups you hear about every week. They have seed funding and a flashy landing page. They have articles in TechCrunch and promises to disrupt the universe. They have everything except users, because nobody actually wanted the app.

In a presentation at Google’s I/O conference, Tomer Sharon, Google Search User Experience Researcher, broke down the age-old question: “Why is nobody using my app?” You can watch the entire presentation in the video embedded below, but we simplified the 30-minute presentation into the key takeaways for those who prefer a quicker skim.

Here are the six reasons why nobody is using your app:

You Didn’t Understand The Problem You Were Solving

Does your app solve a real problem that people have? To validate this assumption, many startups create a landing page to gauge interest in lieu of real product testing. You’ve seen them. It’s a website that makes a bold promise like, “We’re about to change the way you buy tacos forever! Sign up here!” The problem with this approach, Sharon explains, is that the only thing you’re really learning is who is interested enough to give their email address. Whether or not your app fulfills a real need, worthy of someone’s time and attention, is a whole other question.

You Asked Your Friends What They Thought

Your mom will always love everything you do. Your friends will always pretend to love everything you do. So asking your friends and family what they think of an app can be borderline useless. “They’re biased,” Sharon explains. “Of course they like your idea. Sure, they’ll use it. Of course they’ll pay for it–a lot!” Instead, break out beyond your immediate cohort. Talk to whomever your target market is for your app.

You Listened To Users Instead Of Watching Them

So creating a landing page and asking your friends isn’t enough? Well then, polling a lot of users–asking if they’d use your app–seems like a surefire way to design the perfect app, doesn’t it? “The first rule of research is don’t listen to users,” Sharon says. “Instead, observe their behavior.”