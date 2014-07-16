MoMA Design Curator Paola Antonelli On The Dark Side Of Design

Design is not something to be taken lightly. Ask Paola Antonelli, senior architecture and design curator at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. From AK-47s to lightning simulation machines to bleeding computers, Antonelli has embraced the dark, distorted, and disturbing sides of design as part of a project called Design and Violence, an ongoing “online curatorial experiment” updated regularly since last October.

“In general, I’m hoping that people will understand design better,” Antonelli says in the video above. “They will understand design is not only cute chairs and expensive cars, but it’s all these different forms including scent, including systems, and including viruses.” The more we know about design, warts and all, the better we can develop solutions to society’s biggest problems.SF